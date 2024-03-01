[Watch] From Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, cricketers grace their presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Several cricketers have taken part in the three-day pre-wedding festivities of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar in Gujarat. The event promises to be a star-studded affair with guests from all quarters, including sports, business, politics, Bollywood, and Hollywood, among others.

India cricket captain Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dwayne Bravo, Zaheer Khan, etc. will grace their presence at the wedding festivities.

A wide range of programs have been organized, and international stars like Rihanna and J Brown will also perform at the event. Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January earlier this year. The couple are expected tie the knot in June or July.

It’s worth mentioning that the Ambani family owns several cricket franchises across several T20 leagues around the world. They are Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, and MI New York.

In several videos doing the rounds on social media, many cricketers can be seen joining the festivities.

Watch a few videos below:

Sachin Tendulkar & family:

Dwayne Bravo

Zaheer Khan and family

MS Dhoni and family

Suryakumar Yadav and family

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya set to lead Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya is all set to lead the Ambani-owned Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise MI in IPL 2024. The star all-rounder has replaced five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai-based franchise will begin its IPL 2024 campaign against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24. They will now be looking to win their sixth trophy after finishing in the qualifiers last season.

MI’s schedule in IPL 2024 so far:

March 24: vs Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

March 27: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

April 1: vs Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

April 7: vs Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

