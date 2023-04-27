[Watch] “Frustrating for me to leave this team” – Injured Washington Sundar gets emotional as he bids goodbye to SRH teammates

Washington Sundar recently got emotional as he bid goodbye to his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the IPL 2023 on Thursday (April 27).

The 23-year-old sounded frustrated to miss the remaining games but expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support by turning out in large numbers at their home ground.

In a video uploaded by SRH on Instagram, Sundar said:

“Hello Orange Army. It’s really sad and you know, frustrating for me to leave this team at this point. I really enjoyed playing especially at the Uppal, when you guys came in very large numbers.”

He added:

“You know, it was so heartening to play, especially in that ground and with so much crowd around. I’m sure, I’ll get to play again over there in orange jersey and obviously but with the whole ground colored orange. Thank you for everything.”

Watch the video here:

Sundar’s absence comes as a major setback for SRH. He recently scalped three wickets and scored an unbeaten 28 in their last game against Delhi Capitals.

This is Sundar’s third straight injury during the T20 tournament. He was ruled out of IPL 2021 phase two (UAE leg) due to a finger injury. He then missed four games during the IPL 2022 campaign due to a split webbing in his bowling hand.

Washington Sundar’s SRH are ninth in IPL 2023 standings

Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth in the IPL 2023 points table. They have won only two out of their seven games, which came against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Since losing their first two games against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, SRH has returned to losing ways.

The Orange Army have lost their last three games on the trot, against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The franchise must win most of their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs.

Aiden Markram-led SRH next play against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 29).

