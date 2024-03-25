[Watch] Glenn Maxwell chops onto the stumps as Harpreet Brar dismisses him for 4th time in IPL during RCB vs PBKS clash

Harpreet Brar took the prized scalp of Glenn Maxwell during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (March 25).

Maxwell chopped the ball onto the stumps, departing for just three runs off five balls to bring PBKS back into the game. The 35-year-old had earlier departed for a golden duck against Chennai Super KIngs (CSK) in the season opener.

The dismissal came during the 13th over of RCB’s run chase. Brar bowled a length ball on off stump and Maxwell tried to make room and help it towards point. The right-hander, though, got an under-edge and chopped it onto the stumps. It was the fourth time in 17 balls (conceded 18 runs) that Brar dismissed Maxwell in the cash-rich league.

Watch the video below:

With the wicket, PBKS reduced RCB to 103/4 in 12.1 overs.

PBKS set a 177-run target for RCB in IPL 2024 clash

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings posted 176/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their allotted 20 overs. The skipper led from the front, scoring 45 runs off 37 balls in an innings laced with one six and five boundaries. Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, and Shashank Singh chipped in with 20+ scores.

Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell starred with the ball for RCB, bagging two wickets each. Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph scalped one apiece.

In response, RCB were 130/5 after 16 overs, with Anuj Rawat at the crease. Virat Kohli (77 off 49) was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by Brar at deep backward point off Harshal Patel.

Punjab won their opening game against Delhi Capitals by four wickets, courtesy of Sam Curran’s half-century. The left-handed batter scored 63 runs off 47 balls to help PBKS go past the finish line. The Dhawan-led side will next face Lucknow Super Giants away from home on March 30.

On the other hand, Faf du Plessis and Co. lost their IPL 2024 opener to CSK by six wickets. The Bengaluru-based franchise will next host Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.

Follow the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.