[Watch] Glenn Maxwell hits a gigantic six onto the roof of Sydney Cricket Ground during SYS vs MLS BBL 2023 clash

Melbourne Stars (MLS) captain Glenn Maxwell hit a towering six during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 clash against Sydney Sixers (SYS). The match took place at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, December 26. The ball hit the roof of one of the stands at the stadium and then fell into the crowd.

The moment transpired during the seventh over of the second innings of the match. Maxwell smashed the length delivery from Sydney pacer Jackson Bird with all his might and sent it soaring into the sky.

The ball went high and traveled 92 meters before hitting the roof of the stands on the leg side. However, the bowler got his payback immediately as Maxwell perished on the very next ball, trying to continue his aggressive play style. Melbourne Stars went on to win the match by chasing down 155 in 19.3 overs.

Maxwell's IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, gave a glimpse of Glenn Maxwell's massive six to their fans by sharing the video on their X handle. They captioned it:

"That one looked like it was on its way to colonise the moon…. almost! Talk about a top tier hit. "

You can watch Glenn Maxwell's massive hit in the video below:

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play"- Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell recently revealed that he will keep playing in the IPL until the final stage of his playing career.

The swashbuckling all-rounder made his debut in the lucrative league back in 2012 and has played for Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and RCB. He is all set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore for the third season in a row next year, as they retained him last month.

Maxwell opened up about the experience of playing in IPL while talking to the reporters at the Melbourne airport, saying:

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore. I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been."

Glenn Maxwell has played 124 matches in the IPL and scored 2719 runs at an average of 26.40, including 18 half-centuries.

