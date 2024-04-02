[Watch] Glenn Maxwell strikes as KL Rahul miscues to mid-off to depart for 20 off 14 balls in RCB vs LSG IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul failed to deliver with the bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday (April 2).

The right-handed batter got off a decent start, scoring 20 runs off 14 balls, including two sixes, but failed to consolidate. With that, LSG lost their opening wicket for 53 runs after 5.3 overs.

The dismissal came during the sixth over of LSG's innings. Maxwell bowled a short length delivery outside off and Rahul got his front leg out of the way and went for a pull shot. There was enough bounce on offer for Maxwell and the ball skied up for a catch and Mayank Dagar completed it at mid-off. The right-hander tried to rush with his shot and as a result, failed to execute it properly.

Watch the video below:

Rahul previously managed just 15 off nine balls against Punjab Kings. He, however, slammed 58 off 44 balls against Rajasthan Royals but that came in a losing cause.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB opt to bowl against KL Rahul's LSG in IPL 2024 clash

The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose to bowl against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Tuesday. The Bengaluru-based franchise made one change as Reece Topley replaced Alzarri Joseph in the playing XI.

At the toss, du Plessis said:

"We are going to chase. The previous game we played on here first innings it was slower. Some places it is patchy and dry. There is a touch of moisture and let's see how it goes. Topley comes in for Alzarri."

On the other hand, KL Rahul's LSG also made one change as Yash Thakur replaced the injured Mohsin Khan in the playing XI.

The Lucknow-based franchise bounced back after a 20-run loss to RR and won their last game against PBKS by 21 runs. On the other hand, RCB have lost two out of their three games, including their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets.

Follow the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and updates here.