[Watch] Hardik Pandya runs to hug MS Dhoni ahead of MI vs CSK match in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya is very close with Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni in real life. Ahead of the battle between MI and CSK in IPL 2024, Pandya rushed to Dhoni to give him a hug at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya famously claimed last year that he did not mind losing the IPL 2023 Final to MS Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings. It showed how much he respected the CSK legend, and the same was visible at the Wankhede Stadium before the MI vs CSK match.

Dhoni was playing football in the pre-match practice session in Mumbai. Pandya ran from the other part of the ground to give Dhoni a big hug. An X user shared the video on his profile. You can watch it here:

Pandya is leading the Mumbai Indians for the first time in a match against the Chennai Super Kings. The MI skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium.

Can Hardik Pandya win his 1st match as Mumbai Indians captain against Chennai Super Kings?

MS Dhoni with Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2023 playoffs (Image: Getty)

Pandya was quite successful while leading the Gujarat Titans against the Chennai Super Kings in the last two IPL seasons. The Titans defeated CSK on multiple occasions under Pandya's guidance.

Mumbai Indians have been quite dominant against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL as well. It will be interesting to see if the new skipper of Mumbai can win his first battle against the team's arch-rivals Chennai.

So far, the Mumbai team has done a decent job at the Wankhede Stadium. Chennai Super Kings are 53/1 after 7.1 overs. Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket cheaply, but Rachin Ravindra has stabilized the innings with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. You can follow the live score here.