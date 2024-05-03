[Watch] Hardik Pandya's uproots Sunil Narine's stump right after being dispatched for a six in MI vs KKR IPL 2024 clash 

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya responded in style after being greeted into his spell by Sunil Narine with a six during the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The all-rounder castled the opening batter's leg stump to prolong KKR's misery in the powerplay at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

MI had made a perfect start to the contest after opting to bowl first. Nuwan Thushara struck thrice in his first two overs to leave KKR reeling at 28/3 at one stage. However, despite the fall of wickets, KKR were not willing to forego the powerplay overs and continued their assault.

The fourth over yielded nine runs, and Hardik Pandya introduced himself into the attack. The all-rounder bowled a short delivery to Narine's body first up, and the opening batter pulled it over the deep square leg fielder for a six. Pandya pitched the next delivery a little bit further and tweaked his line a little. The result was Narine trying to create room, but failing to find any contact.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Sunil Narine was dismissed for eight runs off as many deliveries, with only a single boundary to show for. KKR's crisis worsened as Rinku Singh followed suit right after the powerplay to Piyush Chawla. With the score reading 57/5 in the seventh over, the visitors were forced to use their impact sub in the first innings itself, with the experienced Manish Pandey replacing Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Sunil Narine has never recorded double figures at the Wankhede Stadium

The Caribbean ace holds a dismal record at the Wankhede Stadium when it comes to the IPL. The left-handed batter, in 10 innings at the venue, has only a high score of nine.

Prior to the ongoing clash, Narine had scored 30 runs at an average of 5.00 and a strike rate of 96.77. However, all of these efforts came when he was batting in the middle order or the lower middle order.

This marked the first instance where he was opening at the Wankhede Stadium, but unfortunately, it did not do much to improve his record at the iconic venue.

