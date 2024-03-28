[Watch] Hardik Pandya uplifts his teammates with rousing speech after Mumbai Indians' 2nd consecutive loss in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya delivered a rousing speech to his teammates to uplift them following their second loss in as many matches in IPL 2024. The 30-year-old described the road forward for the franchise as the toughest test for the toughest soldiers and suggested how proud he is of the team.

The five-time champions had another night to forget on Wednesday as the SunRisers Hyderabad prevailed in a high-scoring contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Orange Army pummelled a record-breaking 277-3 in their stipulated 20 overs, with the Mumbai Indians reaching 246-5 despite their best efforts.

In a video uploaded by the franchise's official social media handle, Pandya told his teammates:

"The toughest soldiers get the toughest test and we are the toughest team in the competition. Anyone who could have come even close to where we reached as a batting group are us."

After winning the toss, Pandya sent the SunRisers into bat. With Tim David dropping Travis Head at 5, the left-hander went on to make 62 off 24 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen also blasted half-centuries, while Aiden Markram contributed a brisk 42*.

"Even when the day was tough, I didn't see anyone running away" - Hardik Pandya

Pandya lauded the bowlers for wanting to take the initiative of sending overs down despite tough conditions on the field. The Baroda-born cricketer added:

"Something that I am really proud of is our bowlers. Even when the day was tough, I didn't see anyone running away. Everyone wanted the ball in their hands, I think that's a good sight. Let's make sure we help each other throughout, whatever happens, worst, bad or good, we will manage it together. And we will be together."

Mumbai Indians are next slated to face the Rajasthan Royals on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium. The Royals opened their campaign with a convincing win over the Lucknow Super Giants.