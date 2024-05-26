[Watch] Harshit Rana outfoxes Nitish Reddy with brilliant outswinger in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seamer Harshit Rana claimed the wicket of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Reddy in the seventh over of the IPL 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. The pacer bowled a stunning outswinger to provide his team a crucial breakthrough.

Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bat first in the summit clash. However, they found themselves in a precarious position, with top-order batters back in the hut early. The onus was on Reddy to steady the ship for his side.

However, the right-handed batter failed to make a significant impact, getting out caught behind after scoring 13 runs off 10 balls. Harshit Rana bowled three successive slower ones, creating doubt in Reddy's mind.

The SRH youngster was waiting for another cutter, but Rana surprised him with a quick outswinger. Reddy was completely outfoxed by the ball and ended up nicking it to keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

You can watch the video of the dismissal below:

KKR have gained a commanding position in the final after their bowlers ran through Hyderabad's explosive top order early after being asked to bowl first.

SRH in deep trouble after losing four wickets within first seven overs of IPL 2024 final vs KKR

Hyderabad's decision to bat first backfired as they were off to a dismal start. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma was the first wicket to fall in the all-important encounter.

Mitchell Starc sent the southpaw packing with a peach of a delivery in the first over. Travis Head also failed to make a significant impact, getting out for a golden duck to Vaibhav Arora in the second over. It was his third golden duck in the last four fixtures.

Starc took yet another important wicket as the in-form Rahul Tripathi was caught by Ramandeep Singh after scoring just nine runs. With Nitish Reddy also failing to bail his side out of trouble, KKR claimed a commanding position in the contest.

