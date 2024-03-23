[Watch] Harshit Rana stares at Mayank Agarwal after taking his wicket to complete revenge in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana stared at SunRisers Hyderabad opener Mayank Agarwal after taking his wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Mayank departed for 32 runs off 21 balls, including one six and four boundaries. He shared a 60-run stand with Abhishek Sharma for the opening wicket to set up a good platform for the run chase.

The incident took place during the sixth over of SRH’s run chase. Harshit Rana bowled a bouncer and Mayank went ahead with his pull shot. The right-handed batter, however, wasn’t in complete control of the shot and picked out the fielder at deep backward square leg, where Rinku Singh completed the catch.

Following the dismissal, Rana stared and blew a kiss to Mayank, who also responded with a stare.

Watch the video below:

In Harshit Rana’s previous over, Mayank Agarwal had hit a ramp shot for six and finished the over with a boundary. As a result, Rana was animated by the dismissal.

KKR set a 209-run target for SRH in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting display from Andre Russell and Philip Salt helped KKR post 208/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Russell smoked an unbeaten 64 runs off 25 balls, including seven sixes and three boundaries. The right-hander came in when the Knight Riders were reduced to 119/6 in 14 overs and then took the team past 200+ total.

Salt also contributed 54 off 40 deliveries in an innings laced with three sixes and as many boundaries. Ramandeep Singh and Rinku Singh chipped in with 35 (17) and 23 (15), respectively.

T Natarajan emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the SunRisers, finishing with figures of 3/32. Mayank Markande and skipper Pat Cummins bagged two and one wicket, respectively.

In response, SRH were 99/2 after 10 overs, with Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram at the crease. Opener Abhishek Sharma (32 off 19) was the last batter to be dismissed caught by Varun Chakaravarthy off Andre Russell.

Follow the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.