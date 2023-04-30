[Watch] "I'll take my cap off" - SRH coach Brian Lara gives his cap to T Natarajan after his top-class death bowling against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Brian Lara lauded his team's fast bowler T Natarajan for his excellent performance in the IPL 2023 match against the Delhi Capitals. The left-arm pacer kept his nerve in the slog overs last night (April 29) and executed his yorkers to perfection to help the Orange Army return to winning ways.

DC needed 57 runs off the last four overs when captain Aiden Markram handed the ball to Natarajan to bowl the 17th over. He conceded only eight runs and picked up the big wicket of Sarfaraz Khan. Next, Natarajan bowled the 19th over and gave away only nine runs.

SRH went on to win the match by nine runs. Brian Lara was delighted with Natarajan's bowling performance and gave him his cap to show his respect to him.

"One more special thing. I'll take my cap off and I hope this person receives this cap in the way how I feel about him. There's a silent performer in this room, right? And he does everything we ask him to do. And he is just tremendous. And today I just want to give this cap to Natarajan," Lara said in a video released by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Twitter.

𝐀 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 🦸‍♂️

𝐀 D̶a̶r̶k̶ ̶K̶n̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ 𝐘𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠



Brian tips his hat off to our unsung hero Nattu

Natarajan ended with figures of 1/34 in four overs. He was the most economical pace bowler for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team last night.

Can T Natarajan help SRH win another match in IPL 2023 on Thursday?

SRH have a brief break in IPL 2023 after their away match against the Delhi Capitals.

The Orange Army will return to action on Thursday (May 4) evening at home against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hyderabad recorded a big win against Kolkata earlier this season at Eden Gardens. It will be interesting to see if T Natarajan and his teammates can complete a double over KKR this Thursday.

