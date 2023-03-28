[Watch] "In and as Bhai" - RR give Jos Buttler hilarious welcome in Salman Khan's style ahead of IPL 2023

England's star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler landed in Jaipur on Tuesday, March 28, to join the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Rajasthan-based franchise took to social media to announce Buttler's arrival. The likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Yashasvi Jaiswal hyped the swashbuckling opener with a dialogue from the Salman Khan-starred film 'Wanted'.

RR captioned the post:

"Jos, in and as Bhai. 💗😎"

The Sanju Samson-led RR side impressed many with their consistent performances last year in the cash-rich league. The inaugural champions won nine out of their 14 matches, finishing second in the points table.

Rajasthan qualified for their second-ever final. However, they finished as runner-up after a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Jos Buttler was the leading run-getter in IPL 2022

RR's Jos Buttler was in red-hot form in last year's IPL, emerging as the top performer with the bat for his side. He was instrumental in the team qualifying for the all-important final.

With 863 runs in 17 matches, Buttler finished as the highest run-getter of the season, taking home the coveted Orange Cap. The 32-year-old slammed four centuries and as many fifties in the edition.

Jos Buttler and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli (RCB) now jointly hold the record for hitting the most number of centuries in a single IPL season.

Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2023 campaign with an afternoon clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

RR squad for IPL 2023

Sanju Samson (C) Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Kunal Rathore, and Joe Root.

