[Watch] Ishan Kishan's presence of mind leads to Axar Patel's run out during MI vs DC IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan's alertness in the field led to Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel getting run out during their IPL 2024 fixture in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7.

With 42 runs needed from nine balls, Axar dragged a length delivery from Romario Shepherd towards the leg side. Mohammad Nabi collected the ball from deep mid-wicket and had a flat throw at the striker's end.

Axar Patel thought that the throw would hit him and tried to take evasive action by getting out of the way of the trajectory of the ball. However, he was caught ball-watching in the process and Ishan Kishan swiftly gathered the ball and dislodged the bails to find the all-rounder comfortably short of his crease.

Here's the video of the run-out:

DC still had an outside chance to chase down the total when Axar Patel walked out to bat. That's probably why his innings of 8(7) was even more disappointing for the visitors.

Tristan Stubbs' rearguard wasn't enough for DC to beat MI

With three fours and seven sixes, Tristan Stubbs ruffled a few feathers in the Mumbai Indians camp and threatened to take the game away from his former franchise. However, Stubbs just didn't get enough support from the other end as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

Rishabh Pant (1), Axar Patel (8) & Lalit Yadav (3) couldn't shoulder the burden of the required run rate alongside Stubbs. They were restricted to 205/8 in their 20 overs as Mumbai opened their account in the IPL 2024 points table with a 29-run win.

The Capitals have now lost four out of their five games and are at rock bottom in the points table. Injury clouds on the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Mukesh Kumar have also not helped their cause and they need something special to turn their season around.