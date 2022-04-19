[Watch] "Itna Khushi ki hat-trick le liya" - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma interviews RR spinner after fifer vs KKR

Yuzvendra Chahal had a memorable outing on Monday for the Rajasthan Royals as he finished with a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, who was present in the stands, was seemingly happy to see his husband shine on the cricket field. At the end of the game, Verma interviewed the celebrated leg-spinner.

The Rajasthan franchise shared the video on their official social media handles, which has now gone viral. They captioned the post as:

"Yuzi khush, Bhabhi khush, aur hum bhi khush. What a hat-trick. 💗😁#RoyalsFamily | #reelkarofeelkaro | #reelitfeelit"

In the video, Dhanashree Verma can be heard asking Yuzvendra Chahal if he is happy now that she is out of the bio bubble. The celebrated choreographer said:

"How do you feel now that I'm out of the bubble? Itni Khushi ki hat-trick le liya (So happy that you took a hat-trick)."

Chahal was spotted blushing before saying:

"It's a great feeling."

it was in the 17th over of the KKR innings when Chahal achieved the milestone. After going for 38 runs in the first three overs, the 31-year-old leg spinner began the final over of his spell well, giving away only two runs in the first three balls.

In the fourth ball, he trapped KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, who was batting on 85, in front. Yuzvendra Chahal followed it up with the wickets of Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins to complete the landmark. By doing so, he became the fifth Rajasthan Royals bowler to scalp a hat-trick.

Riding on Chahal's brilliant 17th over, the Royals pulled things back as KKR were cruising through the run chase previously. Debutant Obed McCoy excelled in the final over to defend the total and give RR a crucial win.

"It was like a meme in 2019" - Yuzvendra Chahal on his unique celebration

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh After the first picture many mems were made, now Yuzi Chahal has given same pose but after taking a Hat-trick and 5-fer - This is Yuzi Chahal's way. Incredible. After the first picture many mems were made, now Yuzi Chahal has given same pose but after taking a Hat-trick and 5-fer - This is Yuzi Chahal's way. Incredible. https://t.co/cYzzZ8yMa2

The Indian international came up with a hilarious celebration after the special feat. Chahal explained his celebration, stating that he wanted to recreate a viral meme from the 2019 ODI World Cup where he was seen lying down outside the boundary ropes.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Chahal said:

"It’s like an old meme. In the 2019 World Cup, I was on the boundary. I didn’t play that match, that meme became very popular."

Chahal's five-wicket haul took him to 17 scalps in IPL 2022, which made him the leading wicket-taker this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra