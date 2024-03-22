[Watch] “Jai Shree Ram” – David Warner felicitated with Ram Janmabhoomi replica ahead of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) star batter David Warner was felicitated with a Ram Janmabhoomi replica ahead of their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), Warner can be heard saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’ while receiving the replica.

Watch the video below:

David Warner has been playing in the IPL since 2009. The 37-year-old enjoys a huge following of over 10 million for his entertaining videos featuring South Indian movie scenes. He also led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

Warner is the leading run-getter among overseas players in the T20 league. The left-handed batter has amassed 6397 runs in 176 matches at a strike rate of 139.92, including four centuries and 60 half-centuries. He is only behind Virat Kohli (7263) and Shikhar Dhawan (6617) for most runs in the cash-rich league.

Last year, Warner led DC to five wins in 14 games in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant. The southpaw, however, delivered with the bat, scoring 516 in 14 innings at a strike rate of 131.63, hitting six half-centuries. He has been retained for INR 6.25 crore.

DC's squad and schedule for IPL 2024

Squad

Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi (replaced by Jake-Fraser McGurk), Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, and Swastik Chhikara.

DC schedule for IPL 2024 so far:

March 23: vs Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadvindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh at 3.30 pm IST

March 28: vs Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 7.30 pm IST

March 31: vs Chennai Super Kings at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm IST

April 3: vs Kolkata Knight Riders at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm IST

April 7: vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3.30 pm IST