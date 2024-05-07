[Watch] Jake Fraser-McGurk scores 6 boundaries off Avesh Khan's over in DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash  

Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk took on Avesh Khan in the powerplay during the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 7. The Australian scored six boundaries in succession in the fourth over of the innings bowled by the right-arm pacer, which yielded 28 runs in total.

After being put into bat, DC had the task of capitalizing on the powerplay against RR's potent bowling attack. Jake Fraser-McGurk was the home side's biggest bet and he lived up to his reputation. The opening batter had a rough start to the innings as Trent Boult came around the wicket. He copped a blow to his box, and was on a run-a-ball seven after two overs.

In Trent Boult's second over, Fraser-McGurk switched gears by scoring three boundaries. Sanju Samson turned to Avesh Khan next in a bid to silence the youngster, but got mauled instead.

Fraser-McGurk began the over with a hattrick of fours, prompting a mini-conference with Boult and others advising Avesh Khan. However, it did not bear any effect as the right-handed batter ended the over with two sixes and a four.

With the six off the final ball of the over, Jake Fraser-McGurk reached his half-century off just 19 deliveries. This marks the fourth fifty of his illustrious maiden IPL campaign.

Fraser-McGurk was dismissed in the very next over by R Ashwin

The promising batter's whirlwind innings came to a screeching halt in the fifth over, right after his 28-run assault off the previous over. R Ashwin bowled a full toss straight up to the batter, who tried to go over the off-side infield.

However, he could only find a connection off the toe end of the bat, and the ball found its way to debutant Donovan Ferreira at cover.

DC were reduced to 60/1 after 4.2 overs after Fraser-McGurk's dismissal. The home side could not finish the powerplay on a high after losing Shai Hope's wicket courtesy of an unfortunate dismissal. As of now, the left-handed pair of Abishek Porel and Axar Patel are negotiating RR's spin threat and have hit the 100-run mark in the ninth over.

