[Watch] Jofra Archer bowls unplayable deliveries to MI teammates Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan ahead of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jofra Archer is all geared up ahead of their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday (April 2). The England international will finally play in IPL 2023 after missing last season due to injury.

In a video uploaded on MI’s Twitter handle, Archer could be seen giving a stiff challenge to MI openers - captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The franchise will hope he delivers for the team amid reports that Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play in the T20 league this season.

Watch Jofra Archer's bowling below:

For the uninitiated, MI bought Archer for Rs 8 crore last year and was retained for the same price ahead of IPL 2023.

Archer has scalped 46 wickets in 35 IPL games during his stint with Rajasthan Royals at a decent economy rate of 7.13. Overall, he has picked up 167 wickets in 130 T20s at an economy rate of 7.64.

The 27-year-old recently scalped four wickets for England in three T20Is against Bangladesh. Archer also picked up five wickets in two ODIs against the same opponents. The Barbados-born cricketer took ten wickets in six games for MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA 20. He will now look to translate his recent success in IPL 2023.

Besides his prolific bowling, Archer is also be a handy lower order batter. The right-hander has amassed 195 runs in 35 IPL games at a strike rate of 157.26.

Watch Archer hitting it out of the park ahead of IPL 2023:

MI squad for IPL 2023, ft. Jofra Archer

Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Mehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah (unfit), Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

