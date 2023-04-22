[WATCH] Jos Buttler celebrates his daughter's birthday with his RR teammates

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler recently celebrated his eldest daughter Georgia Rose's birthday with his wife Louise and his teammates. The couple also have another daughter, Margot, who was born in 2021.

After winning the orange cap last year by scoring 863 runs, Buttler has been in decent batting form this year as well for the Royals in the top order. Across six games so far, he has scored 244 runs at an average of 40.67, including three half-centuries.

RR shared a video on their Instagram handle on Saturday to give fans a glimpse of little Georgia's birthday celebrations in their camp. In it, Buttler, along with his wife and daughters, cuts the cake and then engages in fun recreational games with his teammates. The Rajasthan franchise captioned the post:

RR currently sits comfortably at the top of the points table after securing four victories and two losses from six games.

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

