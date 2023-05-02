[Watch] Junior Pandya wishes Hardik Pandya ahead of the GT-DC clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya received best wishes from his son Agastya Pandya and wife Natasa ahead of the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

The defending champions have had another strong season and hold the top spot in the points table with six wins in eight games. Meanwhile, the Capitals have endured another disappointing season thus far, winning just two out of their eight games and sitting at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of the game against DC, the Gujarat Titans' social media handle shared a video of skipper Hardik Pandya's wife and son sending their best wishes:

Hardik Pandya starred with bat and ball a year ago, leading the team to the title in its first season. However, this season has been a struggle for the 29-year-old with both bat and ball. He has scored just 154 runs at an average of 22 with a strike rate of 119.38 and has picked up only two wickets at an average of 60.50.

Despite Pandya's modest returns, the team hasn't missed a beat and carried on their scintillating form from a year ago. GT will hope to clinch a playoff spot by winning the next couple of matches and also finish in the top two to increase their chances of qualifying for the finals.

"Hardik is not trying to impose his personality on the team" - Sunil Gavaskar compliments GT skipper Hardik Pandya's captaincy style

Sunny G had high praise for GT skipper Hardik Pandya

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya's captaincy and found his captaincy style similar to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni in many aspects.

Hardik has been highly impressive in his short stint as captain, leading GT to the title in their debut season last year and following it up with another commendable performance this season.

Speaking on Starsports Cricket Live, Gavaskar said:

"Sometimes the captains try to keep their personality and the team's personality the same. The personality of the captain and the team could be different. Hardik is not trying to impose his personality on the team. That's what Hardik is doing with GT. This is going to be his legacy as a skipper."

Gavaskar added:

"He's very similar to MS Dhoni in his approach as captain and imbibed the good qualities from his former India skipper. "

Pandya has been touted to become India's next permanent skipper in white ball cricket and has led the country with much success in T20Is, winning eight out of eleven games and all four series as captain.

