[Watch] Kavya Maran jumps in delight after SRH's thrilling 1-run win over RR in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) eked out a narrow one-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 2, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar showcased exemplary composure, defending 13 runs in the final over. With two needed from one ball, he got Rovman Powell out LBW to help his team secure a crucial win.

SRH owner Kavya Maran was overjoyed and broke into an ecstatic celebration after Bhuvneshwar got the better of Powell in the last-ball thriller. You can watch the video of the celebration below:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the Player of the Match. The seasoned campaigner claimed three wickets while conceding 41 runs from his four overs. Nitish Reddy was the top performer with the bat for Hyderabad, scoring 76* off just 42 balls, while Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen also contributed 58 and 42*, respectively.

"Played some games here, thought 200 could have been chased down" - Pat Cummins after SRH's win over RR

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins stated that 200 was a chasable total at Ravij Gandhi International Stadium.

He lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar for holding his nerve in the final ball and also praised T. Natarajan's yorker-bowling skills. Cummins said:

"I am good, was an amazing game. That's T20 cricket. Anything can happen, Bhuvi executed that last ball. You try to take some wickets in the middle. Natarajan is a good yorker bowler, fortunately we got some wickets. Played some games here, thought 200 could have been chased down. He (Nitish Reddy) sums up the conditions pretty well, he's amazing, great in the field, gives some overs with the ball as well."

SRH now have six wins to their name after 10 games and are placed fourth in the points table with a net run rate of 0.072. They next take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

