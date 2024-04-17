[Watch] KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan shares a warm hug with Jos Buttler after RR opener's sensational hundred in IPL 2024 thriller  

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan embraced Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler after the latter's superb hundred in the IPL 2024 match on Tuesday, April 16.

In a high-scoring thriller, RR beat KKR by two wickets in match 31 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first after losing the toss, Kolkata put up an impressive total of 223-6, with opener Sunil Narine hammering 109 off 56.

In their chase, Rajasthan were in big trouble at 121-6 in the 13th over. However, Buttler clobbered nine fours and six sixes in an astonishing 107* off 60 as the Royals got home off the last ball. With the win, they also created history, pulling off the highest successful run chase in the IPL.

Shah Rukh was seen applauding Buttler's brilliant innings immediately after the latter hit the winning runs for the Royals. Later, the KKR co-owner went up to Buttler and hugged him, putting behind his personal disappointment. Pictures and videos of the warm embrace are going viral on social media.

At one point in their chase, Rajasthan Royals seemed down and out. However, the tables began to turn when Buttler found a partner in big-hitting Rovman Powell (26 off 13), and the duo added 57 in quick time for the seventh wicket.

Although Powell perished to Narine in the 17th over, he had given the RR innings some much-needed impetus. Buttler then took the team home with some sensational hitting.

How Jos Buttler pulled off a famous come-from-behind win for RR

After Narine sent back Powell, it was left to Buttler to take Rajasthan Royals past the finish line.

The chasing side needed 46 off the last three overs, with only three wickets in hand. The RR opener launched Mitchell Starc for a six to start the 18th over. While Trent Boult (0) sacrificed his wicket to keep Buttler on strike, KKR helped the opposition by conceding five wides.

With 28 needed off 12 , Buttler slammed KKR pacer Harshit Rana for two sixes and a four. Nineteen runs came off the penultimate over, leaving Rajasthan Royals to get nine off six. Buttler launched the first ball from Varun Chakravarthy over the ropes for a maximum.

Three dot balls followed after which the Rajasthan opener ran two off the penultimate delivery to level the scores. Buttler then hit the winning run off the last ball, heaving the KKR spinner through midwicket for a single.

