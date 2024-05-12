[Watch] KKR players do a lap of honor at Eden Gardens after victory against MI in their last home game of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players expressed gratitude for the support of their fans at Eden Gardens and acknowledged it by doing a lap of honor after the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). KKR beat MI by 19 runs in their last home match of the season on Saturday, May 11, and became the first team to advance to the playoffs.

The officials reduced the match to a 16 overs per side contest due to rain interruptions. The Knight Riders batted first after losing the toss and posted a decent total of 157/7 on a sluggish track.

Venkatesh Iyer continued his good form against MI with another impactful knock of 42 (21). Mumbai Indians batters then struggled against KKR spinners on the two-paced surface and could only reach 139/8 in 16 overs.

After the conclusion of the match, Kolkata players walked around the park and thanked the fans in the stands at the Eden Gardens for their love through the home games this season. A fan shared a video on X to give a glimpse of the lap of honor of KKR players.

"We knew it was a bit sticky and there was a bit in it for the spinners"- KKR all-rounder Andre Russell after win against MI in IPL 2024 clash

Speaking after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 match against MI, Andre Russell opened up about how they analyzed the pitch well after batting first and then implemented things well while bowling second.

Reflecting on the win, he said:

"As we batted first, we knew it was a bit sticky and there was a bit in it for the spinners. Coming off the field after 16 overs, there was definitely in it for the bowlers with the bigger side of the boundary. They get off to a good start, we pulled it off brilliantly and the bowlers won it for us. I always enjoy the challenge."

Russell added:

"It's just believing, more cricket you play, you understand the role better and it's working for me, working extremely hard on the fitness and playing the role with the opportunity given to me. I've been doing as much talking as I can, we've got good bunch of youngsters. We always have a group around, this is the love and passion, willing to learn is the trick."

KKR will face off against RR in their final league match of IPL 2024 on Sunday (May 19) in Guwahati.

