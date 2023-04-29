[Watch] KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy presented with special jersey ahead of his 50th IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was presented with a special jersey pre-match in honor of his 50th IPL game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29.

The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the franchise since 2020 after playing his maiden IPL season for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2019. Chakaravarthy has picked up 55 wickets at an average of 25.64 at an economy rate of 7.36.

Here is a video of Chakaravarthy being presented with a special jersey by teammate Sunil Narine in honor of his 50th IPL game:

Varun Chakaravarthy played a vital role in KKR reaching the finals of the 2021 season with 18 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.58 runs per over.

He has been impressive thus far this season, picking up 13 wickets in eight games despite KKR languishing in the seventh spot in the points table.

"The IPL is moving around every city and he has adjusted to that " - Anil Kumble on KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy returning to form this season

One of India's greatest spinners, Anil Kumble, had high praise for Varun Chakarvarthy.

Former India head coach Anil Kumble believes playing at different venues has helped KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy rediscover his bowling form this season after a dismal showing a year ago.

The Karnataka-born leg break bowler has already picked up 13 wickets in eight matches after his disappointing season last year, where he picked up just six wickets in 11 games.

India's all-time leading wicket-taker, Anil Kumble, spoke at length on Varun's return to form and said (via Hindustan Times):

"There are a lot of players who have been performing really well and Varun is one of them. He was a part of the Indian team and after that, last season, he didn't have a great IPL. In that context, he missed out."

"But I'm really happy for Varun to have showed what he's capable of. We knew his talent right from the start when he played for KKR and played a key role in taking his side to the final."

Kumble added:

"Varun is certainly a unique bowler. He has the ability, and I'm happy he has worked things around. His action, and the speed at which he bowls, if that speed drops, he's not that effective. This year, he got back the speed and the trajectory, and the nip off the surface."

"The IPL is moving around every city and he has adjusted to that. That certainly helps his style of bowling. Last year, he struggled when matches were only taking place in a couple of venues and the confidence wasn't there."

Chakaravarthy was Man of the Match in KKR's last outing with figures of 3/27 in four overs to help the side end their four-game losing streak and beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 21 runs in Bangalore on April 26.

