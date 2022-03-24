[Watch] KKR star Sunil Narine hits no-look sixes in training ahead of IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine has been sweating it out hard in training ahead of IPL 2022, scheduled to commence on March 26 (Saturday).

The Kolkata franchise recently shared a short clip where the West Indian was seen smacking the bowlers all over the park. Sunil Narine even unleashed a no-look six as he finetuned his skills for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

KKR captioned the video as:

"Narine in his elements 💪 @sunilnarine24 #KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar#IPL2022 #GalaxyOfKnights."

The 33-year-old Trinidadian was one of four cricketers retained by KKR alongside Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy and countryman Andre Russell.

Narine has been an integral part of the Kolkata franchise ever since he joined in 2012. The all-rounder played an integral role in the title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014.

Overall, Sunil Narine has scored 954 runs in 134 matches at a strike rate of 161.69 and has also scalped 143 wickets at an economy of 6.74 runs per over.

The West Indian cricketer will hope to continue the good work in the upcoming season as Kolkata look determined to lift their third title.

"He has got a nice vision of how we want to play the game" - KKR mentor David Hussey on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who was named KKR captain for IPL 2022, has begun earning the respect of his teammates and support staff early in his tenure.

KKR mentor David Hussey, who has been with the squad for quite some time now, also praised the Indian international, calling him a born leader.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the former Aussie all-rounder said:

"Shreyas is a born leader, just the way he walks out and commands airspace. He has got the respect of all the players as it is. Knowing Pat very well, he’ll be a good deputy, a good leader amongst the group and will also lead from the front."

He then went onto add:

"The way he has captained in the past for Delhi, he has got a very good cricket brain. He has got a nice vision of how we want to play the game and I think he is going to express himself very well. It’s a very smart move from Brendon (McCullum) and the management from KKR."

Under Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi Capitals made it to the final in 2022; however, they lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash. The 28-year-old will be keen to prove his potential, leading the side from the front.

Kolkata will begin their IPL 2022 schedule against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

