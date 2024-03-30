[Watch] KL Rahul departs cheaply, holes out to backward point in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul, who is playing as an impact player against Punjab Kings (PBKS) due to an injury, departed cheaply in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Rahul departed for 15 runs off nine balls, including one six and a four, as LSG lost their opening wicket for 35 runs in 3.5 overs.

The dismissal came during the fourth over of LSG's innings. Arshdeep Singh bowled the back of a length ball angled across the right-hander and Rahul tried to run it down the backward point for a boundary. He, however, failed to keep the ball down as Jonny Bairstow moved swiftly to his left to complete the catch.

Earlier, KL Rahul had scored 58 off 44 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an innings laced with two sixes and four boundaries. However, Lucknow lost the game by 20 runs.

Nicholas Pooran is leading LSG in KL Rahul's absence in IPL 2024 clash

KL Rahul's deputy Nicholas Pooran is leading Lucknow Super Giants in the former's absence in IPL 2024 on Saturday. Pooran won the toss and chose to bat first against the Punjab Kings.

It's worth mentioning that Rahul suffered a thigh injury mid-IPL season last year that ruled him out of the T20 tournament. He also recently sustained a quadricep tendon injury during the opening Test against England that ruled him out of the remaining four Tests.

At the toss, Pooran said:

"We'll bat first. Looks like a good track, runs on the board could be vital. KL is coming back from injury and we're looking to give him a break in such a long tournament, but he'll play as an impact player today. Everyone must take the opportunities and perform at their best."

LSG handed out debuts to Mayank Yadav and Manimaran Siddarth. On the other hand, PBKS fielded an unchanged side against Lucknow following their loss to RCB by four wickets in their last IPL game.

Follow the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 live scores and updates here.