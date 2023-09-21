[Watch] Knight Riders’ Andre Russell grooves to Jawan’s Ramaiya Vastavaiya 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Andre Russell was recently seen grooving to the franchise' co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’ movie’s viral song ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya.’

The West Indies all-rounder proved that he can deliver both on and off the field. He put all his energy and rhythm on full display as he danced to the trending tune that has set the internet on fire.

In a video shared by KKR on X (formerly known as Twitter), Russell, who was clad in a black outfit, can be seen acing the dance challenge. The Knight Riders captioned the video:

“Acing the #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya challenge in classic Dre Russ style!”

On the professional front, Russell amassed 227 runs and scalped seven wickets in 14 games for KKR in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Overall, he has scored 2262 runs and picked up 96 wickets in the T20 league.

The Jamaica-born cricketer is currently playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

The 35-year-old has scored 220 runs and scalped 11 wickets in 10 games so far. His all-round show has helped TKR reach the final of the CPL 2023. He will now look to deliver in the final as TKR chase their fifth CPL trophy.

“I am available” – Andre Russell wants to play 2024 World Cup

Andre Russell, who wasn’t part of the 2022 T20 World Cup, is keen to play for West Indies in the upcoming 2024 edition of the tournament, scheduled to be played in the Caribbean and the United States of America. He recently told the Jamaica Observer:

“I am available. I want to be a part of the next World Cup so that would be something special to me if they can add me to the squad. I am willing to play a couple of series to make myself available. I am not just going to turn up and say I want to play at the World Cup from nothing at all.”

He continued:

"I know how everything works; I know I have to sacrifice a couple of leagues in order to play for West Indies. I am willing to do that and try to give them the best chance in the World Cup, and whatever I can contribute in whatever area, I am willing to do it.”

Andre Russell has played 67 T20Is, amassing 741 runs, and scalped 70 wickets so far. He, however, has played 460 T20s, with 7691 runs and 408 scalps.