[Watch] Kolkata Knight Riders drop Glenn Maxwell twice in RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

In a bizarre development, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fielders Ramandeep Singh and Sunil Narine dropped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s Glenn Maxwell in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game on Friday.

Maxwell was playing on 11 off 10 when Ramandeep gave him the first reprieve by dropping a simple catch at deep mid-wicket off Sunil Narine in the 13th over. The latter then dropped the right-hander once again at third man off Harshit Rana in the next over.

Watch the video below:

Maxwell, though, failed to score big despite surviving twice in the contest. The right-handed batter scored 28 runs off 19 balls, including one six and three boundaries. He was eventually caught by Rinku Singh at sweeper cover off Narine in the 15th over.

The Australian all-rounder had earlier returned with a golden duck and three runs against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first two games for the franchise, respectively. He was retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise for INR 11 crore ahead of IPL 2024.

The off-spinner, however, picked up two wickets against PBKS in the second game, where RCB emerged victorious by four wickets to register their first win of this IPL season.

NOTE: Apart from Maxwell, Varun Chakaravarthy also dropped Anuj Rawat at short third in the 17th over off Andre Russell.

Virat Kohli delivers once again as RCB set a 183-run target for KKR in IPL 2024 clash

Expand Tweet

A clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli helped RCB post 182/6 against KKR in their allotted 20 overs in the IPL on Friday. Kohli stayed unbeaten on 83 off 59 deliveries in an innings laced with four sixes and as many boundaries. He came as an opener and stayed till the 20th over.

The right-handed batter also shared a 65-run partnership with Cameron Green for the second wicket after skipper Faf du Plessis departed early. Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik chipped in with 33 (21), 28 (19) and 20*(8), respectively.

Andre Russell and Harshit Rana starred with the ball for KKR, returning with two wickets apiece. Sunil Narine also bagged one wicket.

Follow the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 live score and updates here.