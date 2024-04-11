[Watch] Kuldeep Sen traps B Sai Sudharsan lbw in RR vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Kuldeep Sen trapped Gujarat Titans opener B Sai Sudharsan plumb in front of stumps in their IPL 2024 clash in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. The left-hander had to make his way back to the pavilion as Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson succesfully challenged the original not-out call via DRS.

The incident occurred in the ninth over of the innings as Sai Sudharsan went for a scoop shot, but the ball struck his pads. While the umpire denied Sen the wicket, Samson went for the review and Sudharsan had to walk back for 35 off 29 deliveries.

Watch the video here:

https://www.iplt20.com/video/53676/m24-rr-vs-gt--sai-sudharsan-wicket

Earlier, Gill won the toss and sent the Royals into bat. Despite a shaky start, the inaugural IPL champions reached 196/3 after quick-fire half-centuries from Samson (68*) and Riyan Parag (76). Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-18-1, dismissing the dangerous Jos Buttler, who returned to form in RR's previous match.

Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan hand Rajasthan Royals (RR) their first defeat of IPL 2024:

Rashid Khan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite smashing 196 in their stipulated 20 overs, the Royals couldn't deny the Titans victory in Jaipur on Wednesday. GT skipper Shubman Gill waged a lone fight among the top-order batters with 72 off 44 deliveries, laced with six fours and two sixes.

Crucial contributions and cameos followed from the likes of Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, and Rashid Khan to take the Titans over the line. Avesh Khan, who bowled the final over, conceeded a boundary when the home side required two runs off one ball as Rashid finished the job.

Rashid was also awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance as the Titans bounced back following consecutive defeats. The Royals, meanwhile, defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last four games.