[Watch] "Laao phone do na" - Suryakumar Yadav poses for pictures with young fans at airport ahead of IPL 2024 return 

Team India's swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly been declared fit to participate in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Recent reports indicate that Suryakumar could join the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp on Friday, April 5. The ace batter was recently spotted at the airport with his wife, Devisha Shetty.

He was also seen stopping for some photographs with young fans. Acknowledging the fans' request for pictures, Suryakumar can be heard saying:

"Laao phone do na. Kaise loge photo?"

Suryakumar Yadav's availability will be a massive boost for Mumbai, who have commenced their campaign with three back-to-back losses. They are currently placed at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.

Suryakumar remained on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury during India's final T20I of their three-match series against South Africa in December 2023. He also underwent a sports hernia surgery in January, post which, he underwent rehabilitation at the NCA.

Suryakumar Yadav was MI's leading run-getter last year

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best T20 players in the country. The 33-year-old was the top performer with the bat for MI in IPL 2023, chalking up 605 runs from 16 outings at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of 181.13.

He notched up five fifties and one century for the five-time champions last season. Suryakumar has also done exceptionally well at the international level in the format and is currently the No. 1 ranked batter in the ICC rankings for T20I batters.

Suryakumar's return will bolster MI's batting. Mumbai posted an underwhelming 129-run total in their last IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and suffered a six-wicket defeat.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7.

Notably, MI are the only team who are yet to get off the mark this season.