[Watch] LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka lauds KL Rahul's sharp juggling catch vs DC in IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen applauding captain KL Rahul for his sharp juggling catch to dismiss Shai Hope in their ongoing game against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (May 14). Hope departed for 38 runs off 27 balls in an innings laced with two sixes and three boundaries. With the dismissal, LSG broke the 92-run partnership between Hope and Abishek Porel for the second wicket.

The dismissal came in the ninth over of DC's innings. Ravi Bishnoi bowled a flat delivery outside off and Hope played it straight to cover. Rahul took the catch on the second opportunity as the ball popped out of his hands in the first attempt. Goenka and the fans clapped for Rahul in appreciation.

Watch the video below:

Goenka's reaction comes days after he was seen in an animated chat with Rahul after the Super Giants lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 wickets inside 10 overs. Following the incident, Goenka was subjected to criticism on social media, with many suggesting Rahul leave the franchise next season.

LSG strikes twice to bounce back against DC in IPL 2024 match

LSG struck twice to bounce back against DC in the IPL game on Tuesday. Ravi Bishnoi and Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Shai Hope and Abishek Porel, respectively. Porel, though, scored 58 off 33 deliveries with the help of four sixes and five boundaries.

At the time of writing, the Capitals were 132/3 after 14 overs, with captain Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs at the crease.

The Supergiants lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SRH in their last two games. The KL Rahul's side currently have 12 points in as many games. They must win their remaining two games to stay alive in the race to playoffs.

On the other hand, DC have 12 points in 13 matches and can reach a maximum of 14 points if they beat LSG for the second time this season. They have to depend on other match results to reach the playoffs.

Follow the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

