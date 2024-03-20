[Watch] MI players engage in team bonding activities ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) players participated in team bonding activities ahead of IPL 2024. Captain Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and others were spotted enjoying themselves during the activities.

Most players have assembled in Mumbai and joined the team camp to prepare for the upcoming season. Former captain Rohit Sharma arrived on Monday, March 18, and started his batting practice in the nets.

The Mumbai franchise took to their official X handle and gave the fans a glimpse of the latest events in their camp by sharing a video. In it, we can see the arrival of a couple of international players such as Mohammed Nabi and Luke Wood. The players can also be seen preparing for a ferry ride and playing paintball to bond with each other.

"What he has achieved with this team, I will just carry forward that"- MI captain Hardik Pandya on taking over from Rohit Sharma

Speaking in a pre-season press conference, Hardik Pandya said there won't be any awkwardness between him and former captain Rohit Sharma during the upcoming edition and that he will take his senior's input on the field as and when required. He said (via Hindustan Times):

"It won't be any different because he (Rohit) will help me out if I need his help. He is the captain of the Indian team which helps me as well. What he has achieved with this team, I will just carry forward that. So I don't think it will be anything different or awkward. It will be nice feeling because we have played together for 10 years. I have played under him and I know he is going to have a hand on my shoulder always."

Here is the schedule for the first four matches of MI in IPL 2024:

March 24: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm

March 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3.30 pm