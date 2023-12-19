[Watch] MI’s new signing Nuwan Thushara bowling like Lasith Malinga 

Mumbai Indians (MI) signed a relatively unknown Sri Lankan pacer, Nuwan Thushara, with a paycheck of ₹4.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday (December 19).

Interestingly, Thushara has a bowling action akin to former Sri Lankan and Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga, who is also the current bowling coach of the franchise.

Malinga was one of the key personnel on the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians side over the years and has played a crucial role in their title-winning campaigns during the last decade.

Lasith Malinga bid farewell to IPL on a high note in 2019 after MI beat CSK in the final and won the trophy that year. The Mumbai franchise have been struggling to find an ideal bowling partner for Jasprit Bumrah ever since then.

They have now decided to give a chance to Nuwan Thushara, who has some potential and also a slinging action. At the IPL 2024 auction, KKR and RCB initially showed interest in him but the Mumbai Indians eventually signed him with a successful bid of ₹4.8 crore.

A video clip of Thushara bowling searing yorkers has gone viral online ever since Mumbai roped him in at the auction.

You can Nuwan Thushara's bowling in the below video:

Expand Tweet

"A decision like this reinforces that the franchise always comes first" - Eoin Morgan on MI's decision to replace Rohit Sharma as captain with Hardik Pandya

Former England captain Eoin Morgan applauded the Mumbai Indians' think tank for taking the brave call of replacing a successful captain like Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya and planning for the future.

Speaking to TOI, Morgan said:

"If you look at the franchise itself, they have had a very forward-thinking, logic-driven and future-proof driven style of strategy for a long time. A decision like this reinforces that the franchise always comes first."

Morgan added:

"You probably see this as being a tough decision that they’ve made hoping that the long-term benefits will see Mumbai Indians lifting another championship in the coming years. So, in a way, you’ve to admire the courage that it takes to make a decision like that because not every team would take that decision."

Do you agree with Eoin Morgan's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.