[Watch] MI superstar Suryakumar Yadav starts batting practice in the nets after injury layoff ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has commenced batting practice in the nets ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. It is a welcome development for MI as he is one of their most important players in the XI.

Surya has been out of action for the last few months due to an ankle injury he sustained during the T20I series in South Africa. He was captaining India in that three-match series in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Things were going well for Suryakumar Yadav. He hit a half-century and then a blistering century in the first innings of the final T20I of the series in Johannesburg. He then suffered an unfortunate injury while fielding in the second innings.

Surya then took some time off to recover from the injury. He also underwent groin surgery in Germany last month. The 33-year-old batter began his rehabilitation after a while at the NCA. He has now commenced skill training in the nets to get back to his best with the bat for IPL 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav gave a glimpse of it to the fans by sharing a video on his story through his official Instagram handle.

You can watch Surya's story by clicking here.

MI will commence their journey in IPL 2024 with a clash against GT on March 24

Mumbai Indians have decided to reset their leadership department with an eye on the future by looking past highly successful Rohit Sharma for the upcoming season. They made a shocking trade by roping in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans (GT) last November and then appointed him as the captain.

Here is the schedule for the first four matches of MI in IPL 2024:

March 24: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm

March 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3.30 pm

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App