Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) new-ball bowler Mitchell Starc had the last laugh against his fellow countryman Jake Fraser-McGurk in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 on Monday (April 29).

Venkatesh Iyer ended up taking a sensational low catch at the deep square-leg region to hand the left-arm speedster his first wicket of the innings.

The dismissal came in the third over of the innings as Starc came on. After singles off the first two balls of the innings, Fraser-McGurk smashed 10 runs off the next two deliveries, hitting a six and a four.

The Aussie batter tried to dish out another biggie but was unsuccessful as Venkatesh Iyer did not make a mistake at the deep.

Fraser-McGurk, who made his IPL debut against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana International Stadium, has been in stellar form.

The right-hander hammered a match-winning half-century on his first appearance, but his best performance came against the Mumbai Indians. He slammed a 27-ball 84 against the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, paving the way for a massive total of 257 in 20 overs.

Mitchell Starc missed KKR's match against Punjab Kings due to a finger injury

The Knight Riders had left out the Aussie speedster for the game against PBKS due to a finger injury and instead picked Dushmantha Chameera, who had replaced Gus Atkinson in the squad. Starc, who returned for Chameera against the Capitals, has struggled from the word go, claiming just five wickets thus far and has an economy rate of over 10.

The Knight Riders are coming off a demoralizing defeat against the Punjab Kings in their previous match, failing to defend 261 in 20 overs.

Jonny Bairstow's whirlwind century along with half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh scripted the highest-ever run-chase in T20 cricket history. Punjab also chased the target down with eight wickets and 10 balls to spare.

