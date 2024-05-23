[Watch] Mohammed Siraj strikes twice in same over to dismiss Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator

Mohammed Siraj struck twice for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 22). The speedster took the prized wickets of Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer in the same over.

The dismissals came in the 18th over of RR’s run chase. Siraj bowled a pitched-up delivery and the ball went through Parag’s pad and pad gap to crash onto the stumps. The right-hander went for a big shot across the line and missed it altogether. Siraj was elated and came up with a Cristiano Ronaldo-like celebration.

In the same over, Siraj bowled a full-length ball angling across the middle and leg stumps. Hetmyer went for a flick shot but ended up getting a leading edge. Captain Faf du Plessis covered the ground at cover to take a backward running catch. Siraj made a calm-down gesture towards someone in the dressing room to celebrate the wicket.

Mohammed Siraj’s double strike ends in vain as RR beat RCB by four wickets in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Mohammed Siraj’s double blow ended in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in the IPL 2024 Eliminator.

Chasing 173, the Royals achieved the target with one over to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, scoring 45 runs off 30 balls, including eight boundaries. Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore also chipped in with 36 (26), 26 (14), and 20 (15) respectively. Rovman Powell (16* off 8) hit a six to finish it off in style.

Apart from Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Karn Sharma, and Cameron Green picked up one wicket apiece for RCB.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 172/8 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Mahipal Lomror chipped in with 34 (22), 33 (24), and 32 (17), respectively. Meanwhile, Cameron Green also contributed 27 off 21 balls.

Avesh Khan was the pick of RR bowlers, finishing with three wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets. Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal also scalped one each.

Sanju Samson's RR will next play against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 24) for a place in IPL 2024 final against KKR.

