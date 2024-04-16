[Watch] "Mujhe yeh wala haircut chahiye" - Shah Rukh Khan shares wholesome moment with KKR's Suyash Sharma

Popular Indian actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan interacted with the team's players following their eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 14.

The Kolkata-based franchise shared a video on its official social media handles, giving fans a glimpse of the fun conversations. In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen reacting to Suyash Sharma's new haircut. The latter recently ditched his long locks and went for a shorter style.

The movie star also hilariously told his manager Pooja Dadlani that he wishes to copy Suyash's new haircut. Shah Rukh was heard saying:

"Pooja mujhe yeh wala haircut chahiye."

Kolkata successfully chased down LSG's 162-run target in just 15.4 overs courtesy of Philip Salt's unbeaten 89-run knock. Suyash Sharma was not part of the playing XI for the contest. The leg-spinner has played just one game so far in IPL 2024.

Sharma featured in the KKR side for their opening encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He bowled just two overs in the clash and remained wicketless.

KKR to take on RR at home on Tuesday

Kolkata are set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming match number 31 of IPL 2024. The contest will take place at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side have showcased impressive consistency in the ongoing season. With four wins from their first five outings, they are currently placed second in the points table with a net run rate of 1.688.

Rajasthan also have performed admirably so far, securing five victories from six games. They have a net run rate of 0.767 and are the table-toppers of IPL 2024.

The two sides have faced each other 28 times in the league. KKR have come out on top 14 times, while RR have 13 wins to their name. One game ended in a no result.

