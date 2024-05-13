[Watch] Mukesh Kumar runs out Mohammed Siraj after alerting him in a funny way during RCB vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Indian pacers Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj were involved in a fun moment during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday (May 12). The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted this crucial contest.

RCB batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Virat Kohli gave a brisk start in the powerplay with a cameo of 27 (13) before perishing in the fourth over. Rajat Patidar (52), Will Jacks (41), and Cameron Green (32*) then built the innings on the platform and helped the hosts reach a competitive total of 187 in 20 overs.

A funny incident happened during the final moments of the first innings when Mohammed Siraj and Cameron Green completed running two runs on the last ball.

Unaware that the bowler Mukesh Kumar collected the ball near the non-striker's end, Mohammed Siraj took off in search of a third run. Mukesh then gestured to Siraj, showed him the ball, and then went on to dislodge the bails.

RCB restricted DC to 140 and notched up their fifth win on the trot in IPL 2024

Chasing 188, Delhi Capitals got off to a poor start as RCB side reduced them to 30/4 in just 3.3 overs. The visitors could not recover much after that as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Stand-in captain Axar Patel (57) hit a fighting half-century and tried his best to bail them out of trouble. However, the target proved too much for a one-man show. DC eventually got all-out for 140 in 19.1 overs and suffered a dismal 47-run loss.

RCB all-rounder Cameron Green received the Player of the Match award for his magnificent performances with both bat and ball. Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentations, Green said:

"It was obviously a great game for our team. We have found some form in the last few games. Unfortunately, it wasn't there in the first half but we are still in with a chance. We had to come out and take early wickets. We knew the wicket wasn't that great so we had to bat according to the conditions."

Green added:

"I think we identified that pace on was easier. Sometimes the dew takes it away, thankfully there wasn't any today. I think I have spend enough time in India in the last couple of years to get used to the conditions. There has been something for the bowlers this season in Chinnaswamy so that's not a bad thing to happen."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against CSK in their last league match of IPL 2024 on Saturday (May 18).

