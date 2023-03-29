[Watch] Mumbai Indians overseas stars participate in a photo shoot; franchise shares a glimpse on MI daily

Mumbai Indians (MI) overseas cricketers recently participated in a photoshoot and promotional activity for the franchise. Players like Jofra Archer, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, and Cameron Green took part in the event.

MI signed Archer and David during the mega-auction before IPL 2022. They traded in Jason Behrendorff from RCB after the conclusion of last season. Mumbai procured Cameron Green's services at the mini-auction last December with a heft paycheck of INR 17.50 crore.

The Mumbai franchise gave fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes footage of the players on their official Instagram handle. Fans could also see players getting ready for the shoot and engaging in fun banter between the shots. They captioned the post:

Aaj ke 𝕄𝕀 𝔻𝕒𝕚𝕝𝕪 mein ekdum tazaa-tazaa 𝙗𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙨 aa gaya hai Paltan! , if you too love watching #MIDaily #OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL

Mumbai Indians will be without stalwarts like Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard in IPL 2023. A back injury ruled Bumrah out this season, while Pollard retired after last season and has since become the batting coach.

The franchise will be hoping that Jofra Archer and Tim David fill the void left behind by the two superstars in the playing XI.

MI's complete schedule for IPL 2023

Match #5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

