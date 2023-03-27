[Watch] Mumbai Indians pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer interact during the WPL 2023 final

Ace Mumbai Indians pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer were in attendance to support their women's team in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (March 26).

At the mega auction of the IPL last year, MI brought in Jofra Archer into their squad, but he missed last season due to an injury issue. Fans were hoping to see him in action alongside Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023. However, a long-term back injury has ruled Bumrah out of the upcoming season, denying the fans a chance to see the duo bowl in tandem.

MI took to their official Instagram handle recently to give fans a glimpse of the interaction between Bumrah and Archer during the WPL 2023 final. They captioned the video:

You can watch the video below:

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians team lifted the trophy at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai after beating the Capitals by seven wickets on the back of a magnificent fifty from Nat Sciver-Brunt (60*) in a tricky chase.

Jofra Archer's new journey in IPL with Mumbai Indians will commence on April 2

After previously representing the Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer will make his debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. MI's journey this season will begin on April 2 when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here is MI's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

Match #5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

