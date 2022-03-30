[Watch] Mumbai Indians players showcase their on-field acrobatics in intense catching session

After a humiliating defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in their IPL 2022 opener, Mumbai Indians (MI) are keen to return to winning ways. Their players are leaving no stones untured to hit the high roads early in the tournament.

The Mumbai franchise recently shared a video where three of their players were spotted undergoing a catching session under the watchful eyes of fielding coach Jimmy Pamment.

"End your day with Dewald Brevis, @KieronPollard55, & @MarkandeMayank showcasing their on-field acrobatics! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @JimmyPamment MI TV."

All-rounder Kieron Pollard, spinner Mayank Markande and young batting sensation from South Africa Dewald Brevis were part of the session.

The video starts with all three players taking some easy catches before Pollard and Brevis pulled out some full-stretched dives to grab a few stunning catches. Their efforts were appreciated by the fielding coach.

MI, five-time IPL champions, looked a bit sloppy on the field in their first game. They will hope to tighten the ropes ahead of their next outing against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 2.

“He justified his Rs 15.25 crore price tag” - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan

While it was a disappointing performance from the team, Ishan Kishan lived up to expectations, scoring an attacking unbeaten half-century.

Jatin Paranjape @jats72 Ishan Kishan along with Sanju Samson are my two must watches for this IPL. They are very important players for Team India as the team evolves into a bespoke 20 overs flying formation. Ishan Kishan along with Sanju Samson are my two must watches for this IPL. They are very important players for Team India as the team evolves into a bespoke 20 overs flying formation.

Aakash Chopra believes the left-hander justified his high price tag (Rs 15.35 crore) by hammering an unbeaten 81 off 48 deliveries. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old expert said:

“Mumbai made a brilliant start. Ishan Kishan, this guy is on a mission. He is absolutely sensational. He justified his ₹15.25 crore price tag in the first match. He began with a few drives and then just went berserk with fours and sixes. He played the role of an opener as well as finisher.”

Kishan will hope to keep up the same form in the upcoming games with the T20 World Cup to follow later this year in Australia.

