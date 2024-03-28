WATCH: Murali Karthik mistakenly says Match 8 of IPL 2024 instead of Match 9 at the RR vs DC game toss presentation

Former Indian cricketer Murali Karthik mistakenly said it was the 2024 IPL's Match Number 8 instead of Match Number 9 while introducing the captains of both sides during the toss presentation of the game on Thursday (March 28).

The Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals are in action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

Captains Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, match referee Javagal Srinath and the toss representative were present near the pitch alongside the former spinner during the toss. The Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Here is the video of Murali Karthik's making the error:

Contrasting 2024 IPL starts for the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals

In Match Number 2 of this edition of the IPL, the Delhi Capitals faced the Punjab Kings at the newly inaugurated Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Batting first, Delhi scored 174-9 in 20 overs with Shai Hope, who was making his IPL debut, top scoring for them with a 25-ball 33-run knock.

An Abhishek Porel cameo (32* off just 10 deliveries) towards the end of the innings meant the visitors posted a challenging total on the board. Needing 175 runs for their first victory of this IPL, the Punjab Kings chased down the target in 19.2 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the contest by four wickets with four balls to spare.

England all-rounder Sam Curran was adjudged Player of the Match for scoring 63 off 47 balls, which included six fours and a six.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals began their campaign on a winning note over the Lucknow Super Giants at home last Sunday, March 24. Sanju Samson came up with a captain's knock of 82* off 52 deliveries, A useful innings from Riyan Parag (43 off 29 balls) ensured the hosts amassed 193-4 in 20 overs.

In response, KL Rahul's men fell short of the target by 20 runs, having finished at 173-6. While the Royals will be looking to extend their momentum, the Capitals need to turn their fortunes by claiming their first victory of this season today.