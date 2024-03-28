[Watch] Nandre Burger bowls a peach to clean up Mitchell Marsh in RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Nandre Burger bowled an excellent delivery to send back Mitchell Marsh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday. The left-arm pacer dismissed dangerous-looking Marsh, who scored a quickfire 23 off 12 balls, including five boundaries.

The dismissal took place during the fourth over of DC's run chase. Burger bowled a short-length delivery on off with a sheer pace and beat Marsh's defence. The ball went past the angled bat to uproot Marsh's off-stump. Burger looked esctatic and jumped in air to celebrate the wicket.

In the same over, Nandre Burger also sent back Ricky Bhui for a silver duck, caught behind by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, to reduce the Capitals to 30/2 after 4.4 overs.

Marsh had scored 20 off 12 deliveries in his last game, where his side lost to Punjab Kings by four wickets. The right-handed batter amassed 128 runs in nine games for the Delhi-based franchise last year. The Australian all-rounder was retained for ₹6.5 crore ahead of this season.

On the other hand, Burger finished with figures of 1/30 for RR in their opening game against Lucknow Super Giants. The Royals won that game by 20 runs to kickstart their season in the T20 tournament. The left-arm pacer was bought by RR for ₹50 lakh after a breakthrough season in SA20, where he bagged 11 wickets in as many games.

Riyan Parag stars as RR set 186-run target for DC in IPL 2024 game

A clinical batting effort from Riyan Parag helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) post 185/5 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL on Thursday.

Parag smashed an unbeaten 84 off 45 in an innings laced with six maximums and seven boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 29 (18), 20 (12), and 14*(7), respectively.

For DC, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav shared one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing, the Delhi Capitals were 59/2 after six overs, with David Warner (20 off 16) and Rishabh Pant (5 off 6) at the crease.

