[Watch] Nervous RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal departs after RCB's smart DRS during IPL 2024 Eliminator 

A brilliant review by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gave them the big wicket of Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during the IPL 2024 Eliminator. It came in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The southpaw seemed to be getting frustrated with his timing and perished for 45 (30).

Getting down on one knee, Jaiswal tried to scoop a delivery from Cameron Green behind fine leg. However, he could only get a glove on it and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik completed a simple catch.

While the on-field umpire had not adjudged Yaashasvi Jaiswal out, RCB were confident enough to go for a review. The Ultra Edge confirmed that there was a spike as the ball was beside the glove and Bengaluru got the breakthrough they needed.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Jaiswal's body language as soon as the fielding side went for the review suggested that he knew he was in trouble.

RCB come roaring back into the game with back-to-back big strikes

While Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal were at the crease, it seemed like RR would be coasting to the total. This is especially considering the dew factor that had been hindering the fielding side.

However, the Royals would be guilty of bringing the Royal Challengers back into the game with two soft dismissals. In the over just after the one where RR lost Jaiswal, captain Sanju Samson danced down the track and was stumped off a wide delivery.

The reaction from Samson himself and those in the Royals dugout suggested that they knew it was a needless shot. In a knockout game, such situations could trigger a batting collapse. The Royals would hope that the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag form a partnership to get them out of trouble.

RCB, meanwhile, will need to keep picking wickets to throw the cat among the pigeons in the opposition camp.

