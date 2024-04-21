[Watch] Nitish Reddy dismisses Rishabh Pant to ring in celebrations in SRH camp as they beat DC by 67 runs in IPL 2024 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Reddy capped off things by dismissing Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant to help his side win the match by 67 runs on Saturday.

SRH batted first in the contest and posted a mammoth score of 266/7 in 20 overs. After a century in the previous game, Travis Head continued in the same vein of form and smashed 89 runs off just 32 balls. He received good support from others like Abhishek Sharma (46), Nitish Reddy (37), and Shahbaz Ahmed (59*) in the batting department.

DC lost two early wickets in the form of their openers inside two overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk (65) and Abishek Porel (42) then smashed the SRH bowlers all around the park to bring DC's chase on track. However, both departed in quick succession after the powerplay, which derailed the home team's momentum.

Rishabh Pant then played a scratchy knock of 44 (35) and stayed till the end before perishing on the first ball of the 20th over. SRH players and their support staff were delighted after bagging a huge 67-run win, which boosted their net-run rate and took them to the second spot in the points table.

"We're on a bit of a roll here" - SRH opener Travis Head after his match-winning knock vs DC in IPL 2024 encounter

At the post-match presentation, SRH opener Travis Head received the Player of the Match award for his blistering 82-run knock, which set up a platform for his side's massive total in the first innings.

Reflecting on his team's performance and the win, Head said:

"We're on a bit of a roll here. The boys are playing well so it's nice. Just trying to stay still in the crease and trying to watch the ball hard. I guess when you're in form you try and keep it as simple as you can. (On batting with Abhishek) Very (enjoyable). I said it last game, first time we saw some spin in the powerplay. I've seen in training how good he is against spin."

On his batting form, Head continued:

"Everything's all been coming together with the last couple of years of hardwork and also work on my technique. Haven't played a lot of T20 cricket in the last couple of years. Obviously nice to be batting at the top of the order."

The SunRisers Hyderabad will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

