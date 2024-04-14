[Watch] PBKS get vital breakthrough as Shashank Singh takes a smart catch in IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) middle-order batter Shashank Singh took a fantastic catch to get rid of Dhruv Jurel at a crucial stage in the IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur. The 32-year-old timed the dive perfectly and snaffled it to leave Rajasthan's run-chase in an edgy state.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the innings bowled by Harshal Patel, who sent down a hard-length delivery. Jurel decided to play the pull shot but failed to time it properly. Shashank Singh covered a considerable amount of ground to take the catch just off the ground.

Watch the clip here:

Shashank Singh, who shone for the Kings with the bat in the last two matches against the Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad, could not do so on this occasion. He fell for a run-a-ball nine as the home side struggled for momentum. Ashutosh Sharma top-scored with 31 off 16 balls to lift their side to 147/8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Rajasthan Royals scrape home in the final over against PBKS as Shimron Hetmyer plays central role

Shimron Hetmyer. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals, nevertheless, scraped home by three wickets in the final over of the innings, riding on Shimron Hetmyer's cameo. With Jos Buttler ruled out with a niggle, Tanush Kotian opened the innings today with Yashasvi Jaiswal as they stitched together a partnership of 56.

However, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, and Jurel made only 47 runs between them. Rovman Powell played an invaluable cameo before perishing, hammering 11 off five deliveries. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS with figures of 4-0-18-2.

Nevertheless, Hetmyer's unbeaten cameo of 27 from 10 deliveries, comprising three sixes was enough for the Royals to seal their fifth victory in six matches. The inaugural IPL champions suffered their first loss of IPL 2024 to the Gujarat Titans in their home game in Jaipur after failing to defend 196.