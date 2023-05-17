[Watch] PBKS Skipper Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for golden duck in crucial encounter against DC

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by pacer Ishant Sharma for a golden duck against the Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17.

After conceding a mammoth score of 213-2 in the first innings against a struggling Delhi batting lineup, the onus was on Dhawan to play a match-winning knock in their (virtually) must-win encounter.

However, the skipper played a loose drive off his very first delivery that took the outside edge and went to Aman Hakim Khan at first slip, who took the catch safely.

Here is a video of Dhawan's dismissal:

Dhawan was dismissed by Ishant in the previous encounter between the sides a few days ago as well, after scoring just seven runs. However, PBKS won the game by 31 runs thanks to a magnificent century by fellow opener Prabhsmiran Singh.

After an impressive start to the season, Shikhar Dhawan has tapered off in the last seven innings, scoring just 131 runs at an average of 18.70. He started the season with 225 runs in the first three games, including an unbeaten 99 and 86.

The southpaw missed three games due to injury after the fourth game of the season, and his form has been patchy since then.

PBKS are still in the playoff hunt with 12 points from as many games and need to win both their remaining games to have a chance for playoff qualification. In the ongoing encounter against DC, they are struggling at 156/5 after 17 overs and need 58 runs from 18 balls.

"It has been 9 years since we qualified for the playoffs" - PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh ahead of the DC clash

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh was ecstatic about scoring his maiden IPL century in the team's previous encounter against the Delhi Capitals in Delhi on May 13.

The 22-year-old, who has been part of the Punjab franchise since 2019, smashed a sensational 103 off 65 balls in PBKS' total of 167-7 in 20 overs, leading to a 31-run victory.

Speaking ahead of the reverse fixture, Prabhsimran expressed his wish to help PBKS qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. He said:

"I had the belief. The tournament had started well. I felt I belonged here. My family was happy. I am feeling very confident. We need to win these two games. We are very close. If we win the last two games, we should make it. It has been 9 years since we qualified for the play-offs. If you perform as a youngster, you know this is a good platform. And might as well get a chance to play for India if you do well in the IPL."

Prabhsmiran had only played six total games in four years for PBKS before this season. The youngster has grabbed his opportunity with both hands, scoring 356 runs in 13 games at an average of 27.38 and a strike rate of 150.85.

The franchise has qualified for the IPL playoffs only twice in 15 years of the league's existence and reached the final only once, in 2014. After the clash against DC, PBKS will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their final league game at Dharamsala on Friday, May 19.

