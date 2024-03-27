[Watch] Piyush Chawla's son takes a wonderful catch during MI practice session in Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's son Advik had a fun time with a couple of players during a recent practice session in IPL 2024. The session took place ahead of their next match in Hyderabad.

The MI contingent is in the capital city of Telangana for their second match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two teams will clash in the 8th match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Both are coming off close losses in their opening matches in this year's edition of IPL. SRH narrowly lost by four runs against KKR last Saturday, while MI fell agonizingly short by six runs against GT a day later. Mumbai and Hyderabad sides will be eager to get off the mark in the points table with a win on Wednesday.

MI took to their official X handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of fun activities in their camp. In it, Piyush Chawla's little son was spotted taking a fine catch and then celebrating it with Ishan Kishan. MI captioned the post:

"Chawla ji ka beta with a 𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 contender. #MumbaiMeriJaan IPL #MumbaiIndians"

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"For Hardik Pandya, it is important to win the dressing room"- Lakshmipathy Balaji's advice to MI captain for IPL 2024

Former Indian pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji recently advised Hardik Pandya to win the dressing room over and earn their trust. This comes after the all-rounder has stepped into the shoes of legendary Rohit Sharma as captain of Mumbai Indians. While speaking to reporters on 'Star Sports press room', Balaji said:

"Being a professional you have to understand that one side is emotional and one side is pretty big, when you replace a personality like Rohit Sharma.

"For Hardik Pandya, it is important to win the dressing room and the trust needs to be earned and it will take some time. He'll accept that he has got a young team around him and when they start winning the emotions will be different."

During the same discussion, Tom Moody felt that MI management made a long-term decision about the captaincy change. He believes they won't be bothered by a few losses under the new leadership as he said:

"It will be very short-sightedness if five games in or eight games in it'll change. Hardik Pandya's leadership role, as controversial as it was and as big a shock it was to lots of people, especially MI fans, I think it's a long-term decision."

Do you agree with the views of the experts above? Let us know in the comments section below.