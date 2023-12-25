[Watch] “Prabhu 2-3 crore dedo” - Hilarious video featuring TV presenter and Gautam Gambhir over goes Mitchell Starc’s record IPL pay goes viral

A funny video is going viral on social media in which TV presenter Jatin Sapru can be seen joking with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir, requesting him for ₹2-3 crore. The context of the 15-second clip is the ₹24.75 crore that KKR paid to buy Mitchell Starc at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

The IPL 2024 auction was held in Dubai on December 19. KKR, who entered the auction with a purse of ₹32.7 crore, bought Aussie left-arm pacer Starc for a whopping amount, making him the most expensive purchase in the history of the IPL.

In the viral video, Sapru can be seen approaching a smiling Gambhir and requesting him:

“Prabhu 2-3 crore dedo (God please give me Rs 2-3 crore).”

The TV presenter’s fun antics left the other people present in the room in splits.

Expand Tweet

Significantly, Starc will be returning to the IPL for the first time since 2015. He has played 27 matches in the Indian T20 league, claiming 34 wickets at an average of 20.38 and an economy rate of 7.17.

Apart from Starc, Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins was also sold for a hefty sum at the IPL 2024 auction. The right-arm pacer was purchased by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹20.50 crore.

Gambhir has justified KKR’s purchase of Starc for a record price

Even as some critics and fans are wondering whether KKR went overboard by shelling out ₹24.75 crore to acquire Starc’s services, Gambhir has defended the franchise’s move.

Speaking to JioCinema over Kolkata’s decision to break the bank for the seasoned Aussie left-arm pacer, the team mentor had commented:

"He is an X-factor, there is no doubt about that. Someone who can bowl with the new ball, bowl in the death overs and more importantly, someone who can lead the attack. He is going to be of massive help to our two domestic bowlers because both of them are very talented and you need someone to help them out in the middle and Starc covers those bases."

"It is not only about his bowling but also about leading the attack and helping all guys around him. So, somebody will have to pay for it," the 42-year-old had added.

Expand Tweet

33-year-old Starc has played 121 T20 matches, claiming 170 wickets at an average of 19.54 and an economy rate of 7.45.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.