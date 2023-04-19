[Watch] Prasidh Krishna pays visit to RR camp in Jaipur ahead of match against LSG

Lanky pacer Prasidh Krishna recently visited the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp in Jaipur ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023.

The top-two teams currently in the points table will square off in the 26th match of the season on Wednesday (April 19) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will be the first IPL match at the venue in almost four years.

Prasidh Krishna is currently on the sidelines recovering from a long-term injury that ruled him out of IPL 2023. RR roped in veteran swing bowler Sandeep Sharma in his place for the season. Sandeep has picked up four wickets from the three games he has played so far and has bowled economically.

The Rajasthan franchise gave fans a glimpse of Prasidh Krishna's interactions with his teammates in Jaipur by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

"Look who's made it to Jaipur to support us."

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #26 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Date: April 19, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

