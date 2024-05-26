[Watch] "Price has come, ₹20 crore" - Shreyas Iyer charges Pat Cummins for auto ride in hilarious banter ahead of IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captains, Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins, were involved in a hilarious banter ahead of the monumental IPL 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. On the eve of the grand finale, the duo visited the Chennai beach for the photo shoot with the trophy.

The IPL X handle recently released a video showcasing Iyer and Cummins engaging in a fun back-and-forth during an auto ride on the way to the beach. Iyer mentioned riding an auto in his early days and jokingly charged Cummins ₹20 crore.

Here is the video of the same, along with the banter between the two captains:

Iyer was cheekily referring to Cummins' whopping price of ₹20.50 crore during the IPL 2024 auction. It was the second most expensive acquisition in league history and SRH subsequently made Cummins their skipper for the 2024 season.

The KKR spinner also quizzed the Aussie about his stint with the franchise when they triumphed in 2014. Cummins was part of KKR during their title run in 2014 but played only one game.

Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins have enjoyed impressive IPL 2024 campaigns

Apart from their astute leadership, Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins have also delivered impressive individual performances through the IPL 2024 season.

Despite limited opportunities, the KKR skipper has scored 345 runs at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 146.18 in 13 innings. The 29-year-old smashed a brilliant 24-ball 58 in KKR's thumping eight-wicket against SRH in Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, Cummins has bagged 17 wickets thus far this season at an average of 32.23 and an economy of 9.28 in 16 outings. Taking over the side that finished at the bottom last year, the 31-year-old helped SRH finish second on the points table before a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 helped seal a final spot.

KKR will be gunning for their third IPL title after the triumphs in 2012 and 2014, while SRH are going for a second title after winning in the 2016 edition. KKR have won both meetings (League stage and Qualifier 1) between the sides in the ongoing season.

